Local care home opens its doors to the community for a monthly dementia cafe

Elm Bank care home, in Kettering have invited members of the local community to join their monthly dementia café.

Taking place every fourth Tuesday of the month, starting at 14:30pm until 16:30pm, guests will have a chance to meet other carers supporting others living with dementia. Free to all, the dementia café at the home provides small respite and social support for all that are touched by dementia.

During the monthly get together at the Dementia Cafe, guests will enjoy live entertainment and refreshments, and also have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care that is available. This month’s Dementia Café was held in the lavish home gardens, with the sun shining and amazing entertainment from Neil Richardson. The dementia café was organised with the help of Yvonne Robinson Tingle, a local community figure.

General Manager Marvellous Bindura said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better. If anyone is unable to make it on the day of the monthly café, but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open to all, and we will welcome you in anytime.”

Yvonne and Neil with staff and residents of Elm Bank care home

