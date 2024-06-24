Local care home hosts monthly Pudding Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View Care Home in Northampton have hosted another of their fabulous monthly Pudding Clubs. The idea behind the club is for everyone to come along for a cup of tea and a catch up while trying out different types of puddings – what a truly excellent idea!

Residents and staff came up with the idea to launch the Pudding Club, each month they get together to talk about their favourite puddings, past and present, and decide what they are going to serve that month. The home’s hospitality team helps the residents to prepare the puddings, both old-fashioned and new recipes, so everyone gets to try a range of different puds. Family members, friends and members of the community are all invited to attend and bring puddings to share too, if they wish.

In June the Pudding Club met for the fourth time and Brampton View were delighted to experience a new type of cake – a cake pop! A cake pop is a layer of sponge rolled into a ball and baked with a lollipop stick in the bottom. Residents were then given the chance to decorate their own pop with chocolate and sprinkles before taste testing their work.

General Manager, Mo Masedi, comments: “The Pudding Club is proving to be a huge success, our residents absolutely love it. We are so lucky to have our hospitality team on board with this wonderful activity and have them involved in the process. The club is going from strength to strength, we’re very much looking forward to the next session in July – everyone is welcome to join us, please check out our Facebook page for details.”

