Local care home hosts monthly Pudding Club
Residents and staff came up with the idea to launch the Pudding Club, each month they get together to talk about their favourite puddings, past and present, and decide what they are going to serve that month. The home’s chef, Glenn Coombs helps the residents to prepare the puddings, both old-fashioned and new recipes, so everyone gets to try a range of different puds. Family members, friends and members of the community are all invited to attend and bring puddings to share too, if they wish.
In May the Pudding Club met for the third time and Brampton View were delighted to experience a new type of cake called a Herman friendship cake. Herman is made of a typical cake dough and requires feeding with sugar and flour every four days until he is ready for baking. On the day of pudding club Head Chef Glenn Coombs put on a wonderful demonstration of how to prepare and bake a Herman cake and then came the best part, a taste test!
General Manager, Mo Masedi, comments: “The Pudding Club is proving to be a huge success, our residents absolutely love it. We are so lucky to have Glenn as our Head Chef he is such a wonderful chef and helps us make all the delicious puddings. The club is going from strength to strength, we’re very much looking forward to the next session in June – everyone is welcome to join us, please check out our Facebook page for details.”
