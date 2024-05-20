Local care home hosts monthly Pudding Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Brampton View Care Home in Northampton have hosted another of their fabulous monthly Pudding Clubs. The idea behind the club is for everyone to come along for a cup of tea and a catch up while trying out different types of puddings – what a truly excellent idea!

Residents and staff came up with the idea to launch the Pudding Club, each month they get together to talk about their favourite puddings, past and present, and decide what they are going to serve that month. The home’s chef, Glenn Coombs helps the residents to prepare the puddings, both old-fashioned and new recipes, so everyone gets to try a range of different puds. Family members, friends and members of the community are all invited to attend and bring puddings to share too, if they wish.

In May the Pudding Club met for the third time and Brampton View were delighted to experience a new type of cake called a Herman friendship cake. Herman is made of a typical cake dough and requires feeding with sugar and flour every four days until he is ready for baking. On the day of pudding club Head Chef Glenn Coombs put on a wonderful demonstration of how to prepare and bake a Herman cake and then came the best part, a taste test!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager, Mo Masedi, comments: “The Pudding Club is proving to be a huge success, our residents absolutely love it. We are so lucky to have Glenn as our Head Chef he is such a wonderful chef and helps us make all the delicious puddings. The club is going from strength to strength, we’re very much looking forward to the next session in June – everyone is welcome to join us, please check out our Facebook page for details.”

Pudding Club Demonstration