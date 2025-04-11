Local care home goes to Spain via VR experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents from Collingtree Park Care Home in Windingbrook Lane, Collingtree Park were full of gasps of joy and laughter when Escape 2 VR from Bedford came to visit the home.

Darren, from Escape 2 VR, transported the residents to all kinds of wonderful places across the globe. The home became a hive of activity and excitement as everyone got to visit wherever their heart desired.

Martin, the activity coordinator at the home, has been working along side Escape 2 VR to ensure dreams became a reality. Escape 2 VR brought along magical headsets and helped the residents decide where they wanted to visit. Some residents went back to home towns walked along familiar streets, others chose places far and wide. Places they had always wanted to visit.

One such resident was Mary, who had always wanted to travel to Spain but never had the opportunity, however through the wonders of technology Mary was finally able to take a trip to Madrid via VR.

Wonders of technology

Mary travelled the streets of Madrid visiting the Royal Palace all from the comfort of Collingtree Park. Mary was delighted with the experience and her expression of ‘WOW’ was the highlight of the day from all involved.

Mary commented “I never would have believed in all my life that I would have the opportunity to visit Spain especially Madrid and see all the beautiful buildings. I’m absolutely speechless.”

Rosalyn James General Manager of Collingtree Park said: “This has been the most fantastic experience for our residents, they have all really enjoyed visiting all kinds of different places. Many residents had a wonderful time revisiting places they hold dear and others excited to go to somewhere new and exotic. Some of residents even got the opportunity to sky dive, swim with sharks and fly spitfires.”