Local care home contribution to the local food bank and forms friendship

By Louise Ramage
Contributor
Published 29th Oct 2025, 16:38 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 16:44 GMT
Matthew and General Manager Joanna Mosses with the items kindly donated for the Food Bankplaceholder image
Claremont Parkway Care Home's General Manager has made a steadfast commitment to supporting the Kettering food bank by generously providing an abundance of non-perishable food items donated by locals, residents, and family members.

The care home has established a strong connection with Matthew from the Local Food Bank and has offered to have a food bank basket on the premises. This allows staff, residents, and their families to contribute to the collection of essential food resources for those in the community who are in need.

During the discussion with General Manager Joanna Mosses and Home Services advisor Louise Ramage, Matthew emphasised the crucial need for this contribution and the significant impact it has on the entire community. He highlighted the challenges faced by families who have to choose between putting food on the table or heating their homes, especially during the half-term breaks when children miss their school meals.

Matthew also expressed his gratitude for the support received from various local businesses, such as the free rides provided by Kim's taxi company to individuals who have no access to transportation. He also mentioned the ongoing support from Market Harborough Building Society and Royal Bengal for their generous donation of potatoes.

Matthew delighted with this new formed friendship and continued support with donations for the Kettering Food Bankplaceholder image
General Manager Joanna Mosses stated, "Being part of this initiative is our way of supporting individuals who may be facing tough times and need to rely on the Food Bank. As the cost of living continues to rise, many struggle to maintain a healthy balanced diet, and we are committed to continuing our call for donations."

Claremont Parkway Care Home is reaching out to the local community, inviting everyone to contribute directly to the food bank basket at the care home reception. Your support will make a meaningful difference to those in need.

