Local care home chef is crowned Easter Cake Champion

Winning Easter Cake

Excitement ran high at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton where the talented hospitality team led by head chef Glenn Coombs have been named the winners of the annual Barchester Easter Cake competition for the Central Division.

Each year hospitality teams from Barchester homes and hospitals up and down the country compete for the coveted Easter Cake of the Year title.

The competition is run by the central hospitality team and the bar is set very high. Many of Barchester’s chefs are trained in patisserie and the Easter cake designs are very elaborate and highly technical. Competition is fierce and only the very best recipes and designs will prevail.

The hospitality team at Brampton View Care Home put their heads together and donned their aprons to come up with the most amazing Easter cake decorated to perfection. Their fabulous cake is designed as a traditional Easter Egg Hunt with Jesus on the Cross at the top and consists of delicious ingredients such as chocolate, cream, sponge cake and mini eggs.

Winning Easter Cake showcased in the home reception

Head Chef Glenn, has worked at Brampton View Care home since 2021 and has over 35 culinary experiences, working in many locations including the island of Bermuda and also had the pleasure of putting my culinary talents to test for royalty including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Brampton View Care Home takes part in all the Barchester competitions involving the residents and the wider hospitality team. The home also created many different cakes including a Christmas cake in 2023, of a gingerbread house advert calendar where each day a different resident could open a house for a treat in the countdown to Christmas. The home also entered and won last year’s Easter cake competition with the Easter story cake showing the crucifixion of Jesus and the tradition seminal cake. Brampton View Care Home has also won the best Ice Cream Sundae!

The very talented team also hand craft residents birthday cakes and celebration cake that are individually tailored to them and recently created a cake for based on the RAF for a resident 101st Birthday and another based on the residents love of condiments.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “The team had such a brilliant time taking part in this competition, it has been such fun. Our staff love to bake and everyone here loves cake so we were all very excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process – refining the recipe and trying different versions of the design. The residents have loved eating all the previous versions until we came up with the perfect winning design! It really has been no hardship!”

The top of the Easter cake adorned Jesus on the Cross

Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.