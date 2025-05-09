Local care home celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elm Bank care home in Kettering marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by throwing a 1940s afternoon of musical entertainment by the D-Dollies from Mini Concerts.

The home was alive with songs from the past, residents reminisced, and flags were flown, it was an emotional day and for some tears were shed. It was a day that meant so much to so many, with the music came a delicious tea with cakes fitting for the special occasion.

The homes talented chefs whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits and cakes for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion for that wished.

Some residents observed the national two minute silence and listened again to Churchill’s iconic speech accepting Germany’s surrender and an address from the Queen. They reminisced about their memories of VE Day and watched clips of the celebrations that took place outside Buckingham Palace and all across London.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”

One resident at Elm Bank care home said: “I remember everything that happened on VE Day, I remember what I was doing from 7am that morning until the evening where I met my boyfriend. I shed a few tears during the concert today as this day means so much to me, I was only 18 years old but it seems like yesterday. I have had a beautiful day and I am very happy.”

