Local care home celebrates start of a new era

Elm Bank care home in Kettering held an Open Day to celebrate the start of a new era, following significant investment to the home.

Visitors were welcomed to view the home’s stylish new interior and take a tour of the home at the Open Day on Saturday 30th November.

The home’s hospitality team provided complimentary refreshments and a tasty spread of healthy snacks. Kettering Town Mayor, Cllr Craig Skinner attended the occasion to launch the re-opening of the home. The Mayor spent time with the general manager discussing the care that the home provides as well as the amazing facilities on site. The home offers its residents a host of premium activities throughout every day of the year and provides outstanding community engagement links. Community links are a cornerstone of the homes life enrichment programme.

The Mayor also spent time with some of the residents at the home, John who is a resident at the home had a great time chatting with the Mayor, sharing many stories from Johns past. It was wonderful to hear that both had some military background, which made for a wonderful conversation. John also was honoured to stand alongside the Mayor and the homes General Manager Marvellous in the ribbon cutting ceremony that opened the doors of the home.

Grand opening of he newly refurbished home with the General Manager Marvellous, and Kettering Town Mayor Cllr Craig Skinner

The home’s General Manager was available to answer any questions guests had about finding the right home and about the services offered at Elm Bank.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank said: “We were very honoured to have the Mayor come to join us for this special day. The home is looking better than ever after the recent investment and it was a pleasure to showcase the elegant new interior at the Open Day. My door is always open and anyone who couldn’t make the Open Day is very welcome to drop by any other day instead for a chat and refreshments.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

