Local care home celebrates ‘playday’ with Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Collingtree Park care home, in Northampton hold a monthly dementia friendly café for residents as well as members of the local community on the first Wednesday of each month. To celebrate National 'Playday' this month's community café focused on the importance of 'play' as a child, and in later life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home marked the occasion with a selection of interactive games for guests to play and afternoon tea to enjoy. Joined by VIP guests; Northampton Mayor, Cllr Paul Joyce and Mayoress, Mylissa Collingtree Park’s café was a welcoming space for carers in the community and their loved ones who may be living with dementia to play retro games and take time to reminisce about 'playtime' with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Paul Joyce and Mylissa fully immersed themselves in all activities, leading the ‘Play Your Cards Right’ game and trying all the other games on offer with residents, staff and guests. Mayoress, Mylissa was a master at ‘5-Jacks’ and the smell of ‘Play-Doh’ took us all down memory lane as we chatted together about life at school and how our residents would keep their children entertained during the holidays.

During the afternoon the amazing 'Sparky & Sprite' singing duo had everyone up and dancing to songs from the Past to Present day. Attendees enjoyed a complimentary afternoon tea with homemade refreshments courtesy of Chef Jennifer and the homes hospitality team.

VIP Guests for 'PlayDay' at Collingtree Park

General Manager Rosalyn James of Collingtree Park care home said: “Today’s café was full of brew-tea-full fun and energy that our VIP guests made even more special. The power of play with friends at its best! One of our residents; Betty had a special conversation with the Mayor and Mayoress about growing up and living in Northampton that absolutely made her day!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dedicated to residents and members of our local community who are carers for loved ones who are living with dementia, our next café will take place on Wednesday 4th September between 2.30-4pm. Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential and dementia care residents from respite care to long term stays.