Local business owner to abseil down world’s tallest tower for Lakeland’s Hospice 'Shine' campaign
In a bold and dazzling display of support, local business owner Matthew has taken fundraising to new heights—quite literally. On Saturday, 12th October at 1pm, Matthew will abseil down the world’s tallest abseil tower, dressed in a sparkly, eye-catching outfit, as part of Lakeland’s “Shine” campaign. This daring act is not just a personal challenge for Matthew, but also a heartfelt way to give back to the hospice that means so much to his community.
Matthew and his family team at Eternity Funeral Services have built a special bond with Lakeland’s Hospice, recognising the essential care it provides to individuals and families during some of their most difficult times. Excited to face his fears, Matthew says he’s ready to “Shine” for this independent charity and hopes his efforts inspire others to contribute to the campaign.
“We’re thrilled to be supporting Lakeland’s,” Matthew shared. “The work they do is truly remarkable, and we want to do everything we can to help them continue providing care and comfort to those who need it most.”
Lakeland’s Hospice has long been a cornerstone in the community, offering compassionate care and support for patients and their families. But with no government funding, the hospice depends entirely on donations to keep its doors open and maintain the high standard of care it’s known for.
To show your support for Matthew and Lakeland’s Hospice, donations can be made through GoFundMe link here
No amount is too small—every contribution helps ensure that more people can receive the care they deserve in their most vulnerable moments.
As the Shine campaign gets underway, we hope the community will rally behind Matthew’s daring descent. With each donation, Lakeland’s Hospice can continue to provide the level of care that makes a real difference in people’s lives.
So, mark your calendars for 12th October and join in on supporting this courageous—and sparkly—abseil! Together, we can help Lakeland’s Hospice shine even brighter!
