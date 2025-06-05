Local Asian community group Dostiyo receives Rose of Northamptonshire for Community Service

Dostiyo, an Asian women and girls organisation based in Northamptonshire, has been honoured with the prestigious Rose of Northamptonshire Award for its outstanding commitment to the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award recognises Dostiyo’s vital work in providing food, warmth, and safe spaces to residents in need, as well as ensuring that vulnerable individuals are kept safe and well. Through culturally sensitive support, advocacy, and empowerment programmes, Dostiyo continues to be a beacon of hope and strength for Asian communities across Northamptonshire

Operating from its community centre at 62–66 Dunster Street, Northampton, NN1 3JY, Dostiyo has become a trusted lifeline for many women and families, especially from Asian backgrounds. The organisation offers a wide range of vital services including ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes, advocacy and advice, welfare benefits support, housing advice, and confidence-building activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dostiyo also runs self-help groups and a welcoming community café, offering not just meals and refreshments but also friendship and belonging. A community fridge initiative helps tackle food insecurity by providing free surplus food to anyone in need, and volunteering opportunities are available for those looking to give back, gain skills, and build confidence.

Centre Director Deepa Bakrania receiving Rose of Northamptonshire Award

Regular welfare activities promote mental and physical wellbeing, while the centre remains a trusted and culturally aware space where women can speak freely and find the help they need.

Speaking about the award, Centre Director Deepa Bakrania said:

“We are deeply honoured to receive the Rose of Northamptonshire Award. This recognition means a great deal to our team, volunteers, and most importantly, the women and families we serve. It reflects the resilience of our community and the power of supporting each other through care, compassion, and connection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wishing to learn more about Dostiyo’s services, access support, or get involved is encouraged to contact the organisation by calling 01604 816080 or visiting their website at www.dostiyo.co.uk. The team at Dostiyo welcomes all local residents and partners who share a vision of a stronger, more connected community.