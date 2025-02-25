Local Army Reservist to attempt three Guinness World Records to raise funds for young Cadets

By Mark Bailey
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 12:08 BST

Mark Bailey, a Reservist with 116 Provost Company, Royal Military Police, and a Cadet Instructor for the CCF, is pushing his body to the absolute limit to highlight the importance of cadet training in building future leaders.

The Record Attempts:

23rd April – Most Burpees in 1 Minute

7th May – Most Chest-to-Floor Burpees in 1 Minute

Mark Bailey in training

15th July – Fastest Mile of Burpee Broad Jumps

“This challenge is about more than breaking records, it’s about showing young people that with discipline, mental toughness, and perseverance, they can achieve the impossible,” said Mark.

Support Mark’s Mission & Donate Here:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/mark-burpeechallenge

Poster

The CCFA provides young cadets across the UK, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, with life-changing opportunities. Funds raised will go towards leadership training, adventure camps, and essential equipment to ensure more young people benefit from the programme.

“I’ve seen firsthand how cadet training transforms lives, and I want to make sure more young people get these opportunities,” Mark added.

How You Can Help:

Donate via JustGiving – Every contribution helps build future leaders.

Mark Bailey - 116 Provost Company

Share this story – Spread the word and inspire others to support!

Follow Mark’s journey on Instagram: @markbailey_armyfit

Join the mission and support the next generation of leaders!

