Local Army Reservist to attempt three Guinness World Records to raise funds for young Cadets
The Record Attempts:
23rd April – Most Burpees in 1 Minute
7th May – Most Chest-to-Floor Burpees in 1 Minute
15th July – Fastest Mile of Burpee Broad Jumps
“This challenge is about more than breaking records, it’s about showing young people that with discipline, mental toughness, and perseverance, they can achieve the impossible,” said Mark.
Support Mark’s Mission & Donate Here:
https://www.justgiving.com/page/mark-burpeechallenge
The CCFA provides young cadets across the UK, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, with life-changing opportunities. Funds raised will go towards leadership training, adventure camps, and essential equipment to ensure more young people benefit from the programme.
“I’ve seen firsthand how cadet training transforms lives, and I want to make sure more young people get these opportunities,” Mark added.
How You Can Help:
Donate via JustGiving – Every contribution helps build future leaders.
Share this story – Spread the word and inspire others to support!
Follow Mark’s journey on Instagram: @markbailey_armyfit
Join the mission and support the next generation of leaders!