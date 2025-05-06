Local accountancy firm TC Group donates laptops to Pathfinder Schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TC Group, a local ‘Top 20’ business advisory and accountancy firm, has partnered with Jonathan Babb, owner of Rothwell’s ‘IT Magic’, to provide refurbished laptops to families and schoolchildren across North Northamptonshire who need them most - a collaboration that supports TC’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments and reflects their core values of being ‘caring’ and ‘valuable’.

Over the past year, Jonathan has gained a quiet reputation as a community champion, donating laptops to local individuals through Facebook giveaways. With a mission to tackle digital exclusion, he refurbishes and clears used devices before distributing them to those in need.

When surplus laptops were identified at TC Group’s Northampton office, the team saw an opportunity to extend Jonathan’s initiative. After discussing the idea internally, TC offered to donate the unused laptops to support local families.

TC Group Business Advisors & Accountants

“Once we realised the equipment was just sitting there unused, we knew it could be put to far better use,” shared Johanne Taylor, HR Assistant and Employee Board member at TC Group.

“Jonathan’s efforts stood out as a genuine, grassroots way to make a meaningful impact, so we reached out to him directly and he was over the moon with the idea.

He suggested distributing the laptops through Pathfinder Schools, a multi-academy trust of 10 schools in North Northamptonshire. The trust gladly accepted our offer and provided us with the technical requirements to ensure the laptops would be compatible with school software.”

“Getting the devices into the hands of the schools means they’ll go directly to students who need them most,” added Jonathan.

Pictured: Johanne Taylor (HR Assistant & Employee Board Member at TC Group) with Jonathan Babb, owner of IT Magic in Rothwell

“We’re not just giving away laptops — we’re giving children a better shot at keeping up with their education and development needs, especially as the cost of living continues to hit families hard.”

The laptops, which would normally cost between £600 and £1,000 new, are now being rehomed at no cost to families.

Additionally, TC Group is exploring ways to offer more refurbished laptops to its own employees and their children, with the option of a small donation to cover refurbishment costs and support future charitable initiatives.

This collaboration is a shining example of how local businesses can work together for the greater good — combining resources, expertise, and community spirit to bridge the digital divide.

