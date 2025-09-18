Living organ donor recipient shows the importance of the gift of life as she goes on to have her own baby

A Northants woman whose life was transformed when her dad bravely donated a kidney to her 12 years ago has now gone on to have her own baby.

And Kathryn Croker, 39, from Desborough, is asking local people to make their views on organ donation known to their families during National Organ Donation Week - September 22-28.

She strongly believes that people need to be clear on their wishes now that, since May 2020, England has an opt-out system which better supports donation, but still requires families to consent in the event of a person’s death.

Kathryn, who married Luke Croker eight years ago, had her life transformed by organ donation in 2013 when her dad, Kevin Abraham, from Rushton, underwent an operation to remove his kidney so it could be transplanted into her.

She needed the transplant because when she was 12 she was diagnosed with Henoch Schonlein Purpura (HSP) - a condition which in the long term caused her kidneys to fail.

Now, 12 years on from the transplant, Kathryn and Luke have had a baby, Millie Anne Croker, who was born four weeks premature on March 20 at Leicester General Hospital, where Kathryn has ongoing transplant care.

Kathryn, a member of Kettering General Hospital’s Organ and Tissue Donation Committee, said: “It is incredible that my dad’s gift of a kidney has enabled me to go on and have a baby with Luke. It feels all the more special and I probably wouldn’t have been able to have had Millie without my transplant.

“I was admitted to hospital two weeks before I gave birth because there are more risks associated with transplant and pregnancy. Even though Millie was born prematurely she was a good weight, 6lbs 10oz, but she still had to transfer to Leicester Royal Infirmary neonatal intensive care unit for two weeks because she had a chest infection.”

Kathryn’s mum and dad, Kevin and Anne, are both excited with their new grandchild.

Kathryn said: “They are both thrilled. It has been lovely for them to see me go on to do so well following my transplant. I think it underlines the important of organ donation and just how much it can help transform a person’s life.”

Kettering General Hospital’s Organ and Tissue Donation Chair Nicola Lee said: “Everyone on the committee just thought this was amazing. That Kathryn’s father’s gift of life to her has allowed her to go on and have a family, and in turn he has had the gift of a grandchild.

“During Organ Donation Week we want people to confirm their registration on the national Organ Donor Register. Even though we have the opt out system now it is still very important to make your wishes known.

“Every day someone dies because they need a donation. When you die you can still go on to give the gift of life through organ donation.”

More people than ever before are currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant in the UK. New figures released from summer 2025 reveal that over 8,000 people, including 276 children, were on the transplant waiting list at the end of March 2025 – the highest number on record.

To register your decision around organ donation – and receive advice on how to tell your family about your wishes- go to: https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/register-your-decision/

