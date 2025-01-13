Lifesaving defibrillator installed at Daventry community hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local housing provider Orbit, has installed a new lifesaving defibrillator at Orbit Homes’ Micklewell Park development in Daventry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Orbit had identified that there was no defibrillator – an essential lifesaving tool for anyone in cardiac arrest – in the vicinity of the new estate, and so set about trying to secure one for the area. The team applied to The Department of Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) Community Automated External Defibrillators Fund, aimed at increasing the number of defibrillators in public places where they are most needed to help save lives.

Orbit was successfully awarded 50% of the cost which it matched to raise the total funding required and then worked with colleagues at Orbit Homes who installed the defibrillator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defibrillator has been installed on the outside of what will be a new Orbit Community Hub where it is accessible to the public in the event someone nearby experiences a cardiac arrest. It has also been registered on The Circuit, the UK’s national defibrillator network so that the ambulance service can direct people to it in an emergency.

Emily Brunsdon, Place Area lead for Orbit and John Wain, Construction Manager from Orbit Homes with the new defibrillator at Micklewell Park

The community hub which is set to open early this year, will offer free face to face support on a range of issues such as managing finances, health and wellbeing, employability and skills as part of Orbit’s Better Days programme.

Emily Brunsdon, Place Area Lead for Orbit commented: “We want to help create communities where people feel safe and supported. We're delighted that we have been able to secure this essential lifesaving equipment for the people in and around Micklewell Park and we’re really excited to be extending our support for local residents further with the forthcoming opening of the new community hub.”

John Wain, Construction Manager for Orbit Homes added: “We were really pleased to install the defibrillator to help support the growing new community here at Micklewell Park. Construction work on the new community hub is complete and is now being fitted out ready to welcome customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Orbit’s Better Days programme visit: www.orbitcustomerhub.org.uk/help-support/

Micklewell Park currently offers a stylish collection of four and five-bedroom houses for market sale on the outskirts of Daventry. For more information about Micklewell Park, visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk/micklewell-park