Life's a picnic for residents at Elm Bank care home
Residents were delighted to celebrate International Picnic Week with an amazing platter for all. A whole host of freshly made sandwiches and treats were served for tea, and the weather was simply perfect for the occasion.
An assortment of fresh crusty bread, delicious sandwiches with a variety of fillings for all tastes, a selection of cheeses and pates and pork pies, for residents to enjoy either al fresco or in the comfort of the home. The fun didn’t stop there as some of the other delights on offer included chilled wines and beers as well as refreshing juices and summer fruits.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “Picnic Week is a great excuse for us to get outside in the sunshine and enjoy a picnic in the beautiful gardens or for some, it was to enjoy an indoor picnic in the lounge. It is lovely to be able to make the most of the summer sun and enjoy the wonderful food made by our talented chefs.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
