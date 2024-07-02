Life's a picnic for residents at Elm Bank care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elm Bank care home in Kettering went all out for International Picnic Week which is celebrated this year from June 17th- 26th.

Residents were delighted to celebrate International Picnic Week with an amazing platter for all. A whole host of freshly made sandwiches and treats were served for tea, and the weather was simply perfect for the occasion.

An assortment of fresh crusty bread, delicious sandwiches with a variety of fillings for all tastes, a selection of cheeses and pates and pork pies, for residents to enjoy either al fresco or in the comfort of the home. The fun didn’t stop there as some of the other delights on offer included chilled wines and beers as well as refreshing juices and summer fruits.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “Picnic Week is a great excuse for us to get outside in the sunshine and enjoy a picnic in the beautiful gardens or for some, it was to enjoy an indoor picnic in the lounge. It is lovely to be able to make the most of the summer sun and enjoy the wonderful food made by our talented chefs.”

Picnic Delights

