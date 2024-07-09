Lifelong lover of sport launches community wellbeing programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lifelong sports enthusiast, Janja Keeley, has launched a Rise franchise covering Rugby, Northamptonshire and Coventry.

Offering a range of seated sports and adapted activities for the health and social care sectors to community groups and care providers across three territories, Rise Rugby, Northampton and Coventry is tailored to people’s physical ability or cognitive capacity to bring health and wellbeing benefits.

Janja (47), lives in Houlton with her husband and two children and is originally from Slovenia. Having always had a keen interest in an active lifestyle, Janja started gymnastics when she was 4 years old. She then went on to work as an aerobics teacher, a personal trainer and most recently as a rehabilitation specialist for cancer patients.

Janja is also no stranger to the world of franchising having owned a Fitness First franchise in Australia, somewhere she lived for 24 years before moving to the UK and setting her sights on a Rise franchise.

Janja Keeley, owner of Rise Rugby, Northampton and Coventry

Along with her love of health and wellbeing, Janja has also always wanted to make a difference to the lives older people and spent some time working for a home care company.

Realising a Rise franchise was the ideal combination of her experience and interests, she was excited by the opportunity, commenting: “Owning my own Rise franchise really plays to my knowledge and passions. I’ve already made some great connections amongst the local communities that we work with, and I can’t wait to continue to enrich lives through the adapted activities that Rise provides”.

Rise was launched in September 2021, with its first two franchise territories in South Wales. This has been followed by a number of territories being launched across the UK as the brand continues to grow.