Life saving defibrillators installed at two Kettering McDonald's restaurants

Business Manager Meghann Ball and Franchisee Supervisor Jamie DeRosa unveil the new defibrillator at McDonald’s Kettering High Street

McDonald’s Franchisee, Glyn Pashley, has installed defibrillators at two of his restaurants in Kettering, following the installation of the machines at four of his restaurants in 2024 and 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s Franchisee, Glyn Pashley, has installed defibrillators at two of his restaurants in Kettering, following the installation of the machines at four of his restaurants in 2024 and 2023.

The defibrillators were funded by community fundraising within the restaurants and have been installed in partnership with OurJay Foundation, a Rugby-based charity, whose mission is to increase the amount of publicly accessible defibrillators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity was set up by Naomi Issitt, a mother from Rugby, whose teenage son sadly lost his life following a cardiac arrest. Naomi set up the Foundation in her son’s memory to supply defibrillators that can be accessed by the public to try and prevent the same tragedy happening to other families.

Local Franchisee, Glyn Pashley, Community First Responder, Kelly Watts and Business Manager Douglas Barrett unveil the new defibrillator at McDonald’s Northfield

Glyn Pashley, who owns and operates 26 McDonald’s restaurants, said: “At McDonald’s we pride ourselves on being a good neighbour in the communities we serve and with the introduction of this easily accessible defibrillator we hope to do our part to help save lives. During opening hours, every McDonald’s restaurant in the UK has a fully trained first aider on hand, and the addition of a defibrillator in our Kettering restaurant significantly increases the chances of survival for individuals experiencing cardiac arrest. I’m keen to raise awareness of their existence in our local community so people have peace of mind that these vital machines are close at hand."

The new defibrillators can be found at McDonald’s restaurants in the following locations:

High Street, Kettering

Stainer Retail Park, Kettering

Previously installed defibrillators can be found at the below locations:

Leicester Road, Rugby

London Road, Dunchurch

Vicar Lane, Daventry

Stamford Retail Park, Stamford