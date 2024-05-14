Leading charity SERVE welcomes its new CEO

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading county charity, which helps people live independent lives, has appointed a new CEO.

Tony Gibbs has taken over at the helm of SERVE, a vibrant charity which operates across Northamptonshire.

Tony Gibbs takes over from Jess Slater, who has been the SERVE CEO for nine years and has taken up a new role with Healthwatch Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Jess, who spent a total of 19 successful years at SERVE, said: “SERVE has been a huge part of my life and I will miss all the service users, volunteers and those I have worked alongside but I know the charity will continue to grow and flourish.”

She has also played a pivotal role in a collaborative effort within the voluntary sector, affecting substantial transformations in governance and culture within the North Northamptonshire Integrated Care System (ICS). Working in partnership with local authorities and health services, her leadership within the ICS has integrated voluntary sector leaders into innovative operational frameworks.

And in her most recent role, Jess chaired a Community Wellbeing Forum in the locality, and represented the interests of the voluntary sector and residents at both North Northants ICS Place Delivery Board and on the Countywide Population Health Board.

Tony Gibbs, who lives in Stamford, has had a varied and successful career.

He is a leading UK management and marketing consultant and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in leadership roles in the private sector and UK voluntary sector and has proven leadership expertise in change management and strategic planning in health and social care, not-for-profit UK national organisations, as well as the media.

On his appointment, Tony said: “I would like to pay tribute to Jess and all her work with SERVE and I am looking forward to working alongside our staff and volunteers to help grow this wonderful charity.