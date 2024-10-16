Leading charity SERVE is a finalist in the Great British Care Awards for 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
SERVE, which helps elderly and people with disabilities live independent lives, is a well-established charity, and has been shortlisted for the awards to be held in The East Midlands Conference Centre in Nottingham on Wednesday, November 27.
The award will be presented to the team which is able to best demonstrate a shared vision and agreed goals.
SERVE care manager Sam Horne said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award.
“In my nomination I shared examples of how we support and recognise staff, promoting from within, how we recognise talent and support staff to grow and excel in their role.
“I shared how we regularly discuss delivery of care with dignity, delivering care to support our clients’ independence enabling them to remain in their own home.”
SERVE CEO Tony Gibbs said: “This is a huge honour for us and is a testament to the dedication and passion of our care team.
“The team consistently goes the extra mile to ensure the service users receive dignified and compassionate, tailor-made care to meet their needs.”
For more about the awards, visit About Us – The Great British Care Awards (care-awards.co.uk) and for more about SERVE, visit www.serve.org.uk