Lakeside Healthcare Corby and Brigstock Surgeries focus on early prostate cancer detection
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK, affecting 1 in 8 men during their lifetime. It often develops slowly, and symptoms may not appear for many years. Early detection is key for increasing treatment success and saving lives.
Dr Chikosolu Obidoa, GP Partner at Lakeside Healthcare Corby and Brigstock, said: “Prostate cancer can be life-threatening if not diagnosed early. However, early detection greatly increases the chances of successful treatment. Early detection is crucial for achieving the best possible outcomes."
To raise awareness among patients and in the local community, three GP partners at Lakeside Healthcare Corby and Brigstock have created a short video, which will be shared on their social media channels. The surgeries are also displaying posters and leaflets with important information about PSA testing (Prostate-Specific Antigen testing), at-risk groups, and resources for patients.
Who is at risk?
Lakeside Healthcare is contacting patients in the following at-risk groups in Corby, Brigstock, and nearby areas to encourage them to book a PSA test:
- Men aged 50 and over
- Men with a family history of prostate cancer
- Afro-Caribbean men
- Asian men
- Caucasian men
Patients will receive a text message with details on how to book their PSA test.
Patients can also visit the surgery’s website to use the Prostate Cancer UK Risk Checker, which helps assess individual risk levels. If the tool identifies a higher risk, they are encouraged to contact the surgery directly to book a PSA test.
For more information about prostate cancer and services available at Lakeside Healthcare Corby and Brigstock Surgeries, visit: www.thelakesidesurgery.co.uk