Kind-hearted resident shows appreciation for staff and care provided by local care home

Gladys with General Manager Elina House and her basket of keepsakes for the home staff team

There was a truly heart-warming moment at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton as one of the residents, Gladys Simpson, accompanied by her daughter and granddaughter, paid a special visit to the new General Manager, Elina House, and the new Deputy Manager, Cristina Sandu, along with all the dedicated staff members. They hand-delivered beautiful keepsake gifts as a token of their appreciation for the exceptional care and support provided by the staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gladys Simpson has been a cherished resident at Brampton View Care Home for the past 4 months, where she has been enjoying a fulfilling and joyful life, surrounded by her family and actively participating in the engaging activities offered at the home. Known for her kindness and affectionate nature, Gladys is always ready to share her love and warm hugs with everyone, bringing smiles to the faces of those around her. Her presence is truly cherished, and her thoughtful gesture of appreciation touched the hearts of the staff at the care home.

The staff at Brampton View Care Home were deeply moved and grateful for the keepsake gifts. Sarah James, the Activities Coordinator, expressed, “It meant so much to all the staff here at Brampton View to see our residents and their families show their appreciation. We love spending time with every one of our residents, and this act of kindness created so many smiles and filled the home with such a lovely feeling of gratitude. Thank you so much for sprinkling extra joy around the home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Elina House, shared her delight, saying, “We were so surprised and delighted with this little touch of appreciation; it confirms that the staff at Brampton View Care Home are providing individual care and are a dedicated team.” The thoughtful gesture from Gladys and her family truly highlighted the strong bond and sense of community that exists at the care home.

Gladys and her Daughter and Granddaughter with the Homes Head team leads.

The visit around the home from Gladys and her family serves as a heart-warming reminder of the positive impact that kindness and appreciation can have on the lives of both residents and staff. It is a beautiful demonstration of the meaningful connections that are formed within the care home, creating a warm and loving environment for everyone.