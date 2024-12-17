KGH wins partnership award for the way it has used technology to be more efficient

Electronic alerts enable quick response to problems/

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering General Hospital has won a national award for the way it has worked with a partner and used technology to become more efficient at managing its facilities and estates.

It has won the best Facilities Management Partnership Award in the FM and Property Awards 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accolade is for the way it has worked with Service Works Global to install and use computer aided facilities management (CAFM) software to streamline the way it works and BIM (building information modelling) which enables it to create a digital 3D model of the site.

Anna Roberts (SWG), Sophie Cross (KGH), Edward Payne (KGH), Annabel Morley (SWG), Penny Brinsley (SWG), Nigel Robinson (SWG).

KGH began working with Service Works Global in 2017 and since then has been building up digital interconnectivity to monitor and report on its facilities.

Kettering General Hospital’s Chief Engineer, Edward Payne, said: “At KGH itself we have a 33-acre site with some 53 buildings and 4-5,000 rooms, wards, and units.

“We also have assets at Corby Community Hospital, Isebrook Hospital, Nene Park in Irthlingborough. Spinneyfields in Rushden, and Prospect House and Robinson Way in Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of our buildings are very modern, efficient and have state-of-the-art control systems.

“But others are from almost every decade in our 127-year history which bring with them a lot of issues which we need to keep on top of.

“Using automatic monitoring and reporting is a great help. For example if a ventilation unit fails at one of our sites we are notified immediately and automatically.

“This enables us to respond to incidents more quickly. In addition by using computerised systems we can look for patterns and understand where the site’s biggest issues are and plan for future problems and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud of our team at Kettering General Hospital and thank SWG for their hard work and dedication, especially over the last year. We all look forward to continuing our partnership and developing together to benefit all NHS customers.

“And of course we are delighted that our efforts, alongside Service Works Global, have received national recognition in the Facilities Management and Partnership Awards 2024.”

Service Works Global’s UK General Manager Nigel Robinson said: “A client partnership approach is at the core of our company ethos. Our expertise in delivering facilities management technology to meet the needs of healthcare estates and Kettering’s passion to go beyond the status quo has led to great success, and we’re pleased that’s been recognised.”

Sophie Cross, Business Information and Systems Manager at KGH, said: “Our partnership is valuable and our passion for collaboration is evident.

“This award is a testament to our shared commitment to leveraging technology to enhance healthcare efficiency and compliance. What a great achievement."