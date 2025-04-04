Kettering woman gifted five-star holiday to celebrate Jet2holidays’ first flight from London Luton Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Kettering, who was travelling on Jet2holidays’ first flight from London Luton Airport on Tuesday (1st April), had her holiday made even more special after she was gifted a free five-star holiday from the UK’s largest tour operator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine Kent was onboard the first flight to Majorca for a getaway with her family when she was announced as the lucky winner of a seven-night Jet2holiday to the five-star Liberty Signa in Turkey for two adults and two children.

Celebrations were in the air to mark the leading leisure airline and tour operator’s inaugural flight taking off from their 13th UK airport base – London Luton Airport. As well as the holiday giveaway, the occasion was marked with a VIP customer experience to put holidaymakers at the very heart of the celebrations, including a red-carpet welcome, refreshments and gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers were also entertained by a Spanish guitarist as they waited to board the inaugural flight, and ten customers were gifted a free pair of return flights with Jet2.com at check-in.

CEO Steve Heapy gifting Lorraine

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ official arrival in Luton further expands the companies’ presence in the South of England and means holidaymakers and independent travel agents across London, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire can now experience the companies’ award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays conveniently from their local airport.

For their first summer of operations from London Luton Airport, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate to 17 destinations, representing over 430,000 seats on sale. The companies will operate up to 26 weekly flights to popular destinations across the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Italy, Turkey, Greece,Mainland Spain, Portugal and Madeira. Two of the new routes, Girona and Verona, are exclusive to Jet2.com and Jet2holidays from London Luton Airport.

After being gifted the free holiday, Lorraine said: “We have had such a fantastic morning thanks to all the celebrations Jet2 had in store for us at the airport, and it was made even more special when I was named as the lucky winner of a luxury family holiday to Turkey. I still can’t believe it, and this great news has got our holiday to Majorca off to the best possible start. I’m looking forward to taking my family away using the holiday voucher and travelling again with Jet2 from London Luton Airport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Celebrations have been in the air to get our brand-new programme from London Luton Airport off to a flying start. We are proud to be marking the milestone of our 13th UK airport base by surprising a lucky customer with a family holiday, as we celebrate bringing our award-winning customer service, great value package holidays and family friendly ethos to the airport. We look forward to welcoming Lorraine and her family onboard with us again very soon as they enjoy their free holiday to Turkey.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com