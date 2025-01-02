Kettering & Wellingborough Slimming World members lose the weight of more than 3 double-decker buses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kettering and Wellingborough Slimming World members lose the weight of more than three double-decker buses in 2024!

Whilst it's not just about weight loss, you can't deny the weight losses are fantastic! Dont buses always come at once? Losing almost 6000 stones during 2024 is something the team are very proud of!

Slimming World has gone into its 55th Year as a company this year, headed up by its Founder and Chairperson, Margaret Miles Bramwell O.B.E. The company is all about supporting its members on a journey of self discovery, showing them that NO foods are ever forbidden, it is finding that balance of permanent positive switches, that can set you up for life. That's the goal with Slimming World, supporting their members to truly become Slim for Life.

Sue Shone, the local manager for the Kettering and Wellingborough team said " Weight loss is at the heart of everything we do, supporting our members to make those positive changes for life! These fantastic weight losses are just one of the things that led us to be on the stage at our Awards ball in June being named as one of the Top Five teams in the company!" For the second time in Sue's 7 years as a Team Developer.

Meet the Kettering and Wellingborough Team!

All of the consultants on the team are first and foremost Slimming World members, the heart of what they do based on their passion for Food Optimising! The groups run Monday to Saturday, a variety of Mornings and Evenings across both Towns. If you are curious about it why not go along and find out all about it - to find your local group check out https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/nearest-group-search

There is also a Self Referral scheme that runs, from North Northants County Council, where you could be eligible for a 12 week fully funded referral. To find out if you could be eligible, give the Slimming World team a call on 01773 546352.