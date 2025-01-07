Kettering weight-loss expert achieves five gold awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Slimming World Consultant has received 5 award in 2024 in recognition of the support she provides to people in Burton Latimer and Kettering to help them live happier, healthier lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teresa Seaton, who runs the Burton Latimer and Kettering Slimming World groups at Burton Band Club and St Andrew Church every week, was awarded Gold status by the weight loss organisation for the 5th time thanks to the number of people she supports each week and the high level of service she provides to those members.

Teresa has helped 65 of her members to achieve their target weights so far this year and, with many more close to scoring their goals too, she is hugely proud of the difference she makes within her local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: “While I’m the one receiving this award, it’s an achievement for everyone in the Burton Latimer and Kettering groups – they’ve absolutely gone for gold when it comes to their weight loss! So far this year they’ve lost a total of 1205st.

FEELING VERY PROUD OF HER AND MEMBERS ACHIEVEMENTS

“Often people have pre-conceived ideas of what slimming clubs are like. And I’m delighted that our Slimming World group always surprises people – people might think losing weight is going to be about feeling guilty or ashamed, or worse being humiliated, but there’s no place for that at Slimming World. Everyone’s welcomed with kindness and given so much support – and we have lots of fun along the way too!

“They’re even more surprised when they find out about our healthy eating plan. Food Optimising has never been a diet or about going hungry, it gives members the freedom to enjoy naturally healthy everyday food in generous portions. It’s a way of eating you can keep up for good because you can still enjoy food and live your life.

“Seeing people discover that they can lose weight and that it doesn’t have to be a miserable experience is nothing short of magic. I truly believe I have the best role in the world. The support and training I’ve received from Slimming World has been second to none, and I love that they provide awards like this one to celebrate our achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teresa has in her own journey as a member lost and astonishing 12 stone, with no foods forbidden

SPECTACULAR ACHIEVEMENT OF 5 GOLD AWARDS IN 1 YEAR

The Slimming World groups is as follows:-

· BURTON LATIMER - BAND CLUB - Thursdays 8am, 9.30am, 4pm, 5.30pm & 7.30pm

· KETTERING - ST ANDREWS CHURCH - Saturdays 7am, 8.30am and 10am

Call Teresa 07447 918855 or email [email protected] and find out about the current North Northamptonshire 12 weeks free referral scheme.