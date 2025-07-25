Kettering walkabout for Commissioner and Chief Constable

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone and Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet joined representatives from Kettering Town Council and North Northamptonshire Council on a walkabout in the town centre yesterday (Thursday 24 July).

The visit was an opportunity to engage with businesses and discuss issues including anti-social behaviour, community safety and police visibility. It was also an opportunity to strengthen community partnerships and highlight the work taking place to make Kettering safer.

The Commissioner and the Chief Constable gave an update on progress towards their plans to open a new police base in Kettering town centre, which will house the Neighbourhood Policing Team and a public enquiry desk office.

Danielle and Ivan then visited businesses in the town centre, speaking to shopkeepers about their experiences and hearing their concerns around shop theft and crime committed by young people.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone during a walkabout in Kettering town centre

As part of the Safer Streets Summer campaign, Kettering town centre will see high-visibility patrols and targeted operations in the town centre. The patrols will focus on hotspot areas, based on analysis of anti-social behaviour and crime reports to identify where officers are most needed.

There will be more patrols on Friday and Saturday evenings to deter offending and keep people safe on a night out in the town centre. Police will also be holding community surgeries and engagement opportunities so that people can share their concerns and information.

Danielle said: “I’ve heard concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre, and I want to make sure Kettering is a safe and comfortable place for people to live and work in.

“We are listening, and by working in partnership with other organisations, we will tackle the issues that matter to people and achieve more for them.

Martin Hammond, Kettering Town Council with Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet and PFCC Danielle Stone

“I’m grateful to the Town Council for their great approach to working with us - no one organisation can tackle these problems alone. This visit shows how much we want to strengthen our ties with each other, so that we can deliver change for the communities we serve.”

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said: “Police officers and PCSOs are working hard every day to support residents and businesses in Kettering town centre. That’s why I want to make sure neighbourhood policing teams are right in the heart of the communities they serve, acting against offenders who are committing crime and anti-social behaviour.

“The role of neighbourhood policing is central to creating safer towns and it was so good to see that at work in Kettering today, and to talk to some of our key partners about how we work together.

“Our neighbourhood teams continue to work closely with council colleagues and other partners to address local issues, and we have activity planned over the summer as part of ongoing work and in support of the Home Office Safer Streets Summer campaign.”

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet

Cllr Lee Watkiss, Leader of Kettering Town Council said: “It was brilliant to welcome both Danielle and Ivan back to Kettering to continue our work together to reduce crime in Kettering town centre.”

“What is clear from today’s visit is that ourselves, Northamptonshire Police and the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner are all on the same page and we will support where we can in their aim to enhance a visible policing presence across the town.”