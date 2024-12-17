Kettering Vineyard Church hosted at Shop for Free” event at Hope UK
Lead pastor David Roberts said “Atinuke Ayo-Makinde came to me and shared her vision for a project that she and others had previously run in her home country of Nigeria in partnership with "My Friends and I Network".
She wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer in her family’s new home community in Kettering, and asked if we would help her run it. Three similar events were running back in Nigeria on the same day.
She pulled together a fantastic team and we helped her publicise the event on 14th December. Items from cans of food to duvets and blankets jumped off the tables, and anything left over after the two hour session was donated to the Shack Food Project.” A team of 12 volunteers worked hard to get the event off the ground and serve the people who came.