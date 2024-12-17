Kettering Vineyard Church hosted at Shop for Free” event at Hope UK

Toys, clothes, food and toiletries - all for free!

Around 250 people were given tokens to “spend” on food, new and used clothing, toiletries and food items, to help with the increasing cost of Christmas, and donations of more than £1250 were made through the church’s relief fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lead pastor David Roberts said “Atinuke Ayo-Makinde came to me and shared her vision for a project that she and others had previously run in her home country of Nigeria in partnership with "My Friends and I Network".

She wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer in her family’s new home community in Kettering, and asked if we would help her run it. Three similar events were running back in Nigeria on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She pulled together a fantastic team and we helped her publicise the event on 14th December. Items from cans of food to duvets and blankets jumped off the tables, and anything left over after the two hour session was donated to the Shack Food Project.” A team of 12 volunteers worked hard to get the event off the ground and serve the people who came.