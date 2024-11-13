Kettering u3a raise £365 for charity
Kettering u3a put on a charity concert and raised £200 from ticket sales plus £165 donations. The charity was Thomas’s Fund which is a charity that provides music therapy for children and young people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.
Sound Sensation Choir performed a selection of well known songs from the musicals and movies.
As well as raising money for charity we were promoting Kettering u3a charity which is the local branch of an international organisation for people no longer in full time employment.
Kettering u3a has numerous interest groups including, Lunch Club, Family History, Walking, Painting, Book Worms, Play Reading, Singing Knit and Natter, Card Playing and many more.
More information at www.u3akettering.co.uk