Kettering slimming expert wins community impact award for helping local people lose 1205st in a year!

COMMUNITY IMPACT RECIPIENT

A Slimming World Consultant from Kettering has been recognised with a Community Impact Award for their amazing work supporting people in Burton Latimer and Kettering to live happier, healthier lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teresa Seaton, 52, who runs the Burton Latimer and Kettering Slimming World groups every week, was presented with the award at a prestigious celebration day at the company’s Derbyshire Head Office.

Teresa has helped 49 of her members to reach their target weights, a goal each member chooses for themselves, over the past year, with many more close to doing the same. She is hugely proud of the difference she makes within her local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: “Attending this event is an achievement for everyone in my groups – they’ve reached for the stars with their weight losses! Over the past year alone, they’ve shed an incredible total of 1205st and drastically improved their health.”

GOLD, GOLD AGAIN AND DIAMOND AWARD ACHIEVER

Teresa also achieved Slimming World’s Gold, Gold Again and Diamond Awards in 2024 and 2025. The win acknowledges her for running one of the best weight loss groups across the UK and Ireland.

Gold/Gold Again:

She achieved this thanks to the number of people she supports each week, the exceptional level of service she provides, and the incredible weight loss results she empowers her members to achieve.

Diamond:

She achieved this thanks to impressive the number of people she supports to lose weight, welcoming more than 1300 members a month, and how many members keep returning to the group for her exceptional level of service and their incredible weight loss results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teresa and other high achieving weight loss experts were greeted on the day by some of the company’s directors and were given a behind-the-scenes tour of head office and heard about exciting developments happening within the business to further improve the organisation's support to them and their members. Their biggest wins as Consultants were showcased and they enjoyed a delicious celebration lunch before having a photo taken to mark the occasion.

Teresa says: “It was an absolute honour to be invited to the Slimming World Head Office for this celebration day. It was so special meeting other Consultants like me who are working across the UK and Ireland to support people to lose weight and improve their health. Hearing all of the amazing milestones we’d helped members to achieve was staggering and I felt so moved knowing me and my members are a part of it.”

Teresa lost 12st 7lbs with Slimming World herself before becoming a self-employed Consultant. She says: “Before I lost weight, I felt unhealthy, angry, frustrated and struggled to walk, play with my children and do the basic necessities in life, I wasn’t sure if I would ever be able to get to where I so desperately wanted to be with my weight, or where to even start. I gave Slimming World a try after a medical incident and seeing the fear on my children’s faces. I remember I was so nervous walking into my first group session, but I was met with such warmth and finally felt like I’d found a place where everyone just got it. With the support of my group, I lost weight while enjoying delicious, filling meals – I couldn’t believe it! Gradually, I even started to get more active and now I love going to gym, long walks and even jumping on a trampoline. It’s incredible to think how far I’ve come.

Teresa’s weight loss journey inspired her to launch her own Slimming World groups in Burton Latimer and Kettering, to help people like her to lose weight and improve their health. She has been running the her groups for 3 years alongside running a finance business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: “It’s so special running my own Slimming World groups and supporting my members with their weight loss. Seeing them reach each milestone and celebrating with them is the most incredible feeling. I truly believe I have the best, most rewarding, role in the world and this award makes it even more special.”

Teresa welcomes anyone wanting to lose weight to her Burton Latimer and Kettering groups – including anyone taking weight loss injections – for support to build healthy habits and keep the weight off long term.

She says: “When it comes to feeling unhappy with your weight, I really have been there too, so I completely get how tempting it can be to turn to solutions like weight loss injections that might appear easier and promise to be a quick fix. Sadly, there’s no magic spell for losing weight and, most importantly, keeping it off long term. It requires real change, to build lasting healthy habits around food, drink and activity and to address the deeper mindset shifts that are needed to support your weight loss long term. That’s why we are seeing people who are taking weight loss drugs join Slimming World groups, to get support that will help them maintain their weight loss long after the medication stops.”

Slimming World is currently looking for highly motivated, compassionate people who would like to inspire others to achieve their weight loss goals and lead a healthier life like Teresa, as a self-employed Slimming World Consultant. For more information on this flexible, rewarding role visit https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant

Teresa’s Slimming World groups are held at:

Burton Latimer Cricket Club on a Thursday at 8am, 9.30am, 4pm, 5,30pm and 7.30pm St Andrews Church Kettering on a Saturday at 7am, 8.30am and 10am

Contact Teresa on 07447918855 or [email protected] for more information.