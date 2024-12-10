Kettering school welcomes care home residents to their Christmas fete

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in attending the St Thomas More School Christmas Fete.

A magical afternoon that allowed the residents to immerse themselves in the joy of Christmas and all that it has to offer.

Residents were very excited to have been invited to a wonderful afternoon at their local St Thomas More School’s Christmas Fete. The residents enjoyed an amazing afternoon of browsing many stalls and purchasing gifts for loved ones.

Residents also had a lot of fun in chancing their luck on raffles and many other fun stalls to win prizes. It was a wonderful opportunity for all to reminisce of Christmas when they were younger, engaging with each other and the children of the school, sharing stories on how things have changed.

Resident Hilda was delighted on hearing that Santa was attending the Christmas fete that a ticket was purchased instantly to ensure that a visit was had before returning to Elm Bank care home.

Resident Hilda said, "It was lovely, to see all the children and to be able to buy gifts and treat myself as well, seeing Santa was wonderful, I loved it, the whole thing, was amazing."

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It was lovely that the local school opened their Christmas Fete to our residents, it means so much to the residents, it allows for the young and the old to mix and the wonderful experiences are shared. Hilda was overjoyed on her return, as were all the residents, because Hilda got to see Father Christmas. I believe as do we all here at the home it is crucial to create links with our local schools and within the community to continue for our residents to remain a part of the community.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Residents and staff from Elm Bank care home at the St Thomas More School Fete

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank on 01536 313520, or email [email protected]