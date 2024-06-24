Kettering school children and care home residents engage in Summer activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The residents and staff at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering love to have the pupils from Stone Lodge School based in Kettering visit every week to engage in morning activities.

The staff and pupils of Stone Lodge School, are truly delighted in coming to the home every week to participate in different activities with the residents.

The residents at Elm Bank Care Home enjoy the company of both the teachers and young pupils during the morning clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The residents have an array of activities running throughout the week and having young pupils in is always greatly welcomed.

Resident Brian and Kiera enjoying the home gardens

The teachers and pupils have built up a good bond over time in learning about the home and its residents, which has benefited both residents and the pupils.

This week young pupil Kiera was more than happy to show interest in resident Brian’s gardening tasks.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said: “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying time with younger people, the enrichment it creates in their lives is obvious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is great to have links with local schools and for them to come in and spend time with our residents is simply wonderful. Not only is it beneficial for the residents, it is also beneficial for the pupils to learn new skills and being with the older generation, the pupils are able to learn many things about the past, it really is so nice to see the pupils and the smiles that they have and the residents on their faces, it just brings joy to our hearts”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.