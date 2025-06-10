Kettering man transforms health after losing over four and a half stone

A Kettering man has been named as his Slimming World group’s Man of the Year 2025 after losing 4st 7.5lbs.

The Man of the Year competition recognises the most inspiring male slimmers across the UK and Ireland. Winners are voted for by their fellow group members for their incredible dedication and inspiring transformation.

With this year’s theme for Men’s Health Week being, ‘Healthy Habits, Healthier Men’, Simon could not be a better example of someone who has changed their habits and changed their health for the better.

Simon joined the Friday morning Slimming World group at Arena Sports in June, 2024 after deciding it was time to take control of his health. Joining Slimming World, he weighed 17 stone 7.5lb and since joining the group, he’s dropped to 13 stone and reached his target, transforming not just his weight, but his life.

Simon was struggling with his health

He says: “After a holiday photo in February 2024 I was 18.5 stone and I was made aware by my doctor that I was type 2 diabetic and had high blood pressure, and was required a lot of medication to keep this under control, I was warned this would only get worse unless changes were made. I cut out a few things on a self imposed diet and I managed to lose 1 stone in 4 months but this wasn’t enough, so I had to find another way to help me with my health issues.

With encouragement from my wife, we decided to join our local Slimming World group. From the moment we walked into the group, we felt welcome and supported.”

Simon says being part of a Slimming World group was a game-changer: “Every week, sharing progress and tips with the group kept me motivated, it’s been a huge part of my success.”

“This is a family lifestyle choice, everyone gets involved with the weekly plan and they will all refer to the log to see what delight is next, a curry or a pasta dish or maybe a fakeaway etc. we do them all and they will mark them out of 10! All my favourite foods just made in a healthier way. I wasn’t starving, I wasn’t cutting out everything I enjoyed and that made it feel sustainable. I’ve learned so much about food, and the changes I’ve made don’t feel like a ‘diet’– it’s just how I cook and eat now.”

Simon has a new lease of life after weightloss

Since losing weight, Simon has also found a new passion for fitness: “As the weight started to come off, I had more energy. I can now embark on 15km walks up and down hills, this would never of happened before.

I now go to the gym 4/5 days a week and not feel embarrassed, I would have never done this before losing weight. It’s amazing to feel like I’ve got my life back. I’ve lost over 10 inches on my waistline - which means an ever changing wardrobe - a great problem to have!”

Simon recently embarked on a charity rally across Europe - 3500 miles in a 2 seater car - he says prior to the weightloss, he wouldn’t have been able to get into the car!

Simon has also seen life changing improvements in his health -he reports that his diabetes is now in remission and he has come off all medication for this, along with his blood pressure returning to normal and no longer requires any medication for this.

Prior to losing weight, Simon was struggling with a lot of pain due to arthritis, this has now significantly reduced too.

Slimming World Consultant, Angela Markie, who runs the Friday morning group in Kettering says: “We’re all so proud of Simon. He’s a real inspiration - Not just because of the amount of weight he’s lost, but because of his positive attitude, his commitment and how encouraging he is to everyone else in group. He’s proof that Slimming World works just as well for men as it does for women, and that no one is ever on their own. Our group is full of support, laughter and shared success - and Simon plays a big part in that.”

