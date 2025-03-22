Kettering Lions Community Grant scheme

Kettering & District Lions Club

Kettering and District Lions Club is inviting applications from local voluntary organisations for one of five available grants of up to £500 each.

Kettering Lions are keen to support clubs, charities, and other organisations that help the people of Kettering and its surrounding area, in one way or another.

This Lions Club is likely to receive more applications than the number of available grants. To make the assessment process as fair as possible applicants are required to complete a standard application form and to add any additional information that they think would be helpful.

Application forms are available from: [email protected]

The closing date for receipt of applications is 30th April 2025. Applicants will be notified of the result of their application as soon as practical after the closing date.