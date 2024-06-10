Kettering Kosmos WI at Kettering Community Market
An awareness campaign for volunteer groups, including Kettering Kosmos WI, was held at Kettering Community market.
Members of Kettering Kosmos WI had a stand which attracted lots of attention, including prospective new members and speakers. Of course, in true WI spirit, delicious WI cakes were sold!
Kettering Kosmos WI meets on the second Thursday of the month in Morrisons cafe, 7pm for 7.30pm start and all are welcome.
We have a Facebook page - check us out for our amazing activities.
The store is open so you are able to shop too.