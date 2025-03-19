Kettering General Hospital security team in workplace violence reduction award finals

The security team that provides around-the-clock support for staff at Kettering General Hospital is in the finals of an award which recognises organisations that address workplace violence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospital’s security manager Darren Barber, and its security team from contractors, SGC Security Services, are in the finals of the first ever Workplace Violence Reduction Awards (WVRAs) 2025.

They are in the finals of the Outstanding Partnership Initiative section of the awards whose overall aim is to recognise those individuals and organisations who excel in different aspects of reducing violence in all types of workplaces in any sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Barber, KGH’s Security Manager and Local Security Management specialist, said

Some of the SGC security team at KGH with KGH security manager, Darren Barber, and Deputy Director of Estates, Craig Catterick.

"To be in the finals of this prestigious new award is an honour. It demonstrates the appreciation of the hard work from our security contract partners SGC Security Services and their partnership with ourselves at Kettering General Hospital.

“This is a collaboration between the Security Steering Group and the Safeguarding Committee across the hospital, to provide a safe environment for our staff, patients, and visitors. Their professionalism and quick response in high-pressure situations has earned them national recognition.”

KGH’s Deputy Director of Estates and Facilities, Craig Catterick, said; “Congratulations to our KGH/SGC security team for reaching the finals of this new national award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It recognises the hard work our security professionals deliver based on close co-operation with our clinical and non-clinical colleagues and excellent local management.

“The work with do with SGC helps to make our hospital safe spaces for staff, visitors, and patients.”

A spokesman for SGC Security Services said: “We are incredibly proud to have reached the finals of this new award.

“The achievement highlights the outstanding efforts of our team’s work with KGH and our unwavering commitment to excellence, driven by our core values of safety, being genuine, and caring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It reflects our shared dedication to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of patients, visitors, and staff by providing the highest level of security and service in everything we do.”

This year’s WVRAs awards ceremony, proudly sponsored by Maybo, will take place on 8 April 2025 at the Birmingham Metropole Hotel. Co-located with The Safety and Security Series, the event will announce this years’ winners during a celebratory dinner, promising an evening of celebration and recognition for the outstanding performers in workplace violence reduction.