Kettering General Hospital security team highly commended in national awards

The security team that provides around-the-clock support for staff at Kettering General Hospital has received a highly commended position in a national award.

The hospital’s security manager Darren Barber, and its security team from contractors, SGC Security Services, won the highly commended category for Healthcare Security Officer team award in the annual awards of the National Association for Healthcare Security (NAHS). https://nahs.org.uk/nahs-awards/

Held at the University of Birmingham the awards provided an opportunity to honour those who consistently demonstrate pride in their daily work within healthcare security.

From L-R Steven Cross from SGC, Darren Barber from KGH, and Aaron Wigg from SGC receiving their award at the NAHS national conference

The Team were highly commended for their work in patient and staff safety. They were noted for their skills in handling a wide range of incidents, ranging from mental health crises to physical altercations.

Darren Barber, KGH’s Security Manager and Local Security Management specialist, said

"To be highly commended for this prestigious award is an honour. It demonstrates the appreciation of the hard work from our security contract partners SGC Security Group, and the partnership with Kettering General Hospital.

“This is a collaboration between the Security Steering Group and the Safeguarding Committee across the hospital, to provide a safe environment for our staff, patients, and visitors. Their professionalism and quick response in high-pressure situations has earned them national recognition.”

Some of the SGC security team at KGH with KGH security manager, Darren Barber, and Deputy Director of Estates, Craig Catterick.

KGH’s Director of Estates and Facilities, Rob Drabble, said; “National recognition does not come easy. It’s built on good teamwork, collaboration with clinical colleagues, and excellent local management.

“This is a major achievement for Kettering General Hospital, and our wider University Hospitals of Northamptonshire group. Hospitals must be safe spaces for staff, visitors, and patients.”

A spokesman for SGC Security Services said: “We are incredibly proud to have attended the recent NAHS Awards ceremony, where our team at Kettering General Hospital was nominated for the prestigious Healthcare Security Team Award.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded the Highly Commended Healthcare Security Team Award, a recognition that highlights the outstanding efforts of our team.

“This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, driven by our core values of safety, being genuine, and caring.

“Our partnership with Kettering General Hospital reflects our shared dedication to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of patients, visitors, and staff, providing the highest level of security and service in everything we do.”