The ROSE Award winners at their group presentation on November 25.

Three therapists and a healthcare assistant have won Kettering General Hospital ROSE Awards for the way they have worked to create outstanding care for patients and support for their colleagues.

Ikenna Okere is a healthcare assistant on Barnwell C ward was nominated for the way he escorted and supported a patient who needed to attend Northampton General Hospital for radiotherapy and then had a long wait for transport back to KGH during which the patient required a lot of personal care.

Part of his nomination reads:

“Ikenna was compassionate, respectful and gentle. The patient did not speak much English and had some complex care needs. Ikenna was in contact with ward staff, often over the phone, confirming medication needs and pre-empting pain relief for the patient. Ikenna was also concerned about patient transfer due to instability in the patient's spine. Staff felt Ikenna went above and beyond to ensure his patient was comfortable and preserved their dignity. We would like Ikenna to be recognised for the superb level of care the radiotherapy team here witnessed.”

Ikenna Okere with his award.

Beth Tooms was nominated by a colleague after completing a three-year apprenticeship and is now a qualified Occupational Therapist.

Part of her nomination reads: “Beth is brilliant at explaining things to her patients which might be around their weight bearing status and what this means to them, or the complexities of discharge planning and equipment needs. Beth always listens to her patients and gives them support to make the right decisions for their ongoing care. She has also provided peer support to other apprentices across OT and Physio, and to students completing their placements with the team. She is a fantastic role model and shows flexibility in all her work across her ward role, clinic role and our early supported discharge programme.”

Adam Blunt, is a Physiotherapist at the Spinneyfield Specialist Care Centre in Rushden and was nominated for his exemplary work which goes above and beyond what is expected.

“Adam supports the staff to ensure that patient safety is maintained. He also finds time to make tea for patients and will sit and chat with them. He engages excellently with relatives. In addition to this Adam is committed to the ward. He ensures that patients that have had therapy, records are maintained, and handover of any changes is given to the team. We have also seen patients that required larger care needs reduced due to Adams dedication to the patients. Adam makes everyone smile with his bright bubbly nature and we are very lucky to have him at Spinneyfields.”

Adam Blunt with his award.

Senior Physiotherapist Sarah Giles works on the hospital’s urgent care wards and was nominated for her outstanding work and leadership.

Her nomination reads: “Sarah will always greet you with a happy and inviting expression. She is visibly present on the ward and always compassionate with regards to patient care and acting as an advocate for individuals she sees. She is respectful and engaging and works with the nursing staff to ensure patient flow is maintained from ED, implementing safe discharges with regards to physio needs and maintaining high standards of patient care. Her leadership skills are evident with regards to the ward physio team. She clearly manages her team well and answers any queries/ concerns they have promptly. Her physio team speak highly of her as leader.

ROSE stands for Recognising Our Staff Excellence (ROSE) and celebrates care delivered by staff where they show empathy, compassion and dedication, that goes beyond the normal call of duty.

Staff who can be nominated include clinical healthcare support workers, allied health professions (AHPs), such as therapists, operating department practitioners, and radiographers. The awards also include pharmacists, scientists, and other non-nursing or non-medical clinical registrants.

Sarah Giles with her award.

KGH Deputy Chief Nurse Wayne Hurst presented the awards on behalf of University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (UHN) Chief Nurse Julie Hogg.

He said: “All four ROSE Award winners have demonstrated their commitment to provide the best possible care for the patients they work with.

“They embodied the accountability and compassion aspects of UHN’s University core values showing that a little goes a long way even if they just felt they were doing their job.

“I would like to thank colleagues and patients who have nominated our recipients and encourage others to consider submitting in future rounds.

Beth Tooms with her award.

"The ROSE Awards offers an opportunity to recognise the fantastic work colleagues in Allied Health Professional, Healthcare Assistant, Midwifery Support Workers, Admin and Clerical staff and non-registered roles offer to the organisation."

KGH Deputy Director for Allied Health Professionals, Prof Ganesh Baliah, said: “Beth, Adam and Sarah have all demonstrated fantastic therapy support for their patients and great team working. The care, empathy, and dedication to duty, of these colleagues demonstrate what these awards recognise.

“Ikenna showed that going the extra mile can make such a difference in the care a patient receives – even during a transfer from one hospital service to another.

“As we celebrate Support Workers Day across the NHS (November 25) it was a privilege to present an award for Ikenna, recognising the work and care that healthcare support workers provide 365 days a year."

To make a ROSE nomination go to: https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-rose-award/

All nominations will be reviewed by the ROSE judging panel on a quarterly basis. The awards look for staff who:

Model empathy and demonstrate a caring attitude in all situations. Demonstrate extraordinary clinical skills in the delivery of compassionate patient care. Have a positive attitude and demonstrate professionalism in the work environment. Exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of KGH Establish a special connection with the patients and families.