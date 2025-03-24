Kettering former strongman tackling 200-mile marathon journey for hearing dog charity

A former strongman from Kettering, Gareth Howley, is preparing to embark on an epic journey this April, running from the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London to raise funds for national charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

He will arrive in the London just in time to take up his starting position in the 2025 London Marathon.

Gareth, 41, explained he was inspired to support the charity’s life-changing work after witnessing the challenges faced by his mum, who is profoundly deaf and on the waiting list for a hearing dog.

“I look at mum and I see how isolated she can be because of her hearing loss”, he said. “When I went with her to the Hearing Dogs southern training centre in Buckinghamshire, I was blown away by the charity’s work and wanted to do anything I could to help.”

Originally trained as an amateur strongman, Gareth switched to running when he injured his foot badly. By his own admission, his physique at the time was far from typical for a long-distance runner. “My diet reflected the fact I was competing in strongman competitions, and at my peak, I weighed 25 stone. With proper diet and exercise, I’ve lost 12 stone and now work as a personal trainer.”

Gareth explained that the idea for his epic journey stemmed from seeing his uncle cycle from London to Paris when he was young. “I can clearly remember being blown away by what he was doing. When I got the place in this year’s London Marathon to run on behalf of Hearing Dogs, I thought, ‘Why not start in Paris, run to London and then finish with the London Marathon?’.

“There’s no question that it's going to be a tough challenge, but if I’m asking people to donate their hard-earned cash, especially in this climate, I want to do something that takes me out of my comfort zone.

One of Gareth’s biggest concerns is his feet. “When I took part in The Wall last year, I ran the last 12 miles with blisters all over the soles of my feet! Because of past damage, I’ll have to run in barefoot shoes, which offer very little support, so I’ll be taking extra care on this run.”

Gareth’s training programme hasn’t been without its setbacks. He started in December by taking part in the Pisa marathon with his brother. Since then though, his progress has been hampered by injury and illness. Despite this, he remains positive about the task ahead.

“I’m most excited about the mental challenge. I know it will be tough, but I’ll push through it. And having my family there to cheer me on will make a huge difference.

Gareth also hopes to inspire others to get out there and pursue their goals, regardless of their age. “Whether people choose to support my run financially or simply recognize that it’s never too late to achieve something, I want to show that anything is possible.”

To support Gareth’s journey, please visit Gareth Howley is fundraising for Hearing Dogs For Deaf People.