Kettering fashion show raises £500 for chairty

A touch of glitz and glamour hit the high street last Thursday evening, when local drug education charity, Hope UK, hosted a charity fashion show at Fuller Baptist Church in Kettering. The event, which raised £500 in support of Hope UK’s work, was supported by local businesses and Kettering’s mayor, Councillor Ben Jameson.

The charity invited supporters to volunteer their services as models. Women’s fashion wear featured on the catwalk included well-known and much-loved brands, as well as the new season’s colours and styles.

The event was organised by Hope UK’s fundraiser, Thuli Ndlovu, who said she was delighted by the enthusiasm of everyone who attended.

“This was our very first fashion show fundraiser and we were delighted by the number of people who attended, enjoyed the show and bought some of the fashion wear modelled by our volunteers.

Hope UK fundraiser, Thuli Ndlovu pictured with Kettering mayor, Cllr Ben Jameson, and some of the models at its charity fashion show.

“The funds raised will all go towards our work to equip children and young people to lead drug-free lives and will mean we can deliver more drug awareness sessions and training to those who need it,” she said.

The event was supported by Kettering businesses, Cake Inn, Cake Box and Britvic, who provided the refreshments for the evening. Hair Envy styled the fashion models’ hair.