Kettering church choir perform concert for Mayor

Rosie Floyd and Jonah Furbank singing a duet at the concert

A concert performed by a choir of 30 men, women and young people sang a variety of spiritual, uplifting songs for the Mayor of Kettering, Ben Jamieson at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Rothwell Road.

An enthusiastic audience of around 200 attended the concert particularly appreciating a confident performance by young Rosie Floyd and Jonah Furbank who sang a beautiful, moving duet.

Choir musical director, Jess Siu, remarked, ‘the choir and band spent several weeks rehearsing in their own act of faith that we could perform these challenging and deep feeling pieces. The soloists, instrumentalists and choir delivered a heart felt account of the events which happened in the early years of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Those who attended came from near and far and left feeling uplifted; many wanted to share what they had experienced with others’.

Local minister, Keith Reynolds, commented, ‘ We appreciate the Mayor, Councillor Ben Jamieson, coming to listen to the choir sharing their talents and everyone involved on the night enjoyed the experience.’