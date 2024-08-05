Kettering charity Accommodation Concern celebrates a major a+chievement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Accommodation Concern, in Kettering is proud to announce a significant milestone in 2024, having secured £2 million in financial gains for our clients from January to July 2024. This achievement not only marks a major success but also exceeds the total financial gains achieved in the entire year of 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Mission

At Accommodation Concern, we understand the challenges our clients face, from the threat of homelessness to the burden of overwhelming debt.

Our mission is to provide compassionate, comprehensive support and advice to help them navigate these difficult times. Reaching this £2 million milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the trust our clients place in us during their most vulnerable moments.

Accommodation Concern's Team Photo

Impact and Success

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past year, our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to secure significant financial gains for our clients. This includes:

Over £1.3 million awarded in benefits claimed : Ensuring that our clients receive the financial support they are entitled to.

: Ensuring that our clients receive the financial support they are entitled to. Over £500,000 in debt written off through Debt Relief Orders (DROs) : Providing relief from unmanageable debt and a fresh start for those in need.

: Providing relief from unmanageable debt and a fresh start for those in need. £368,000 in financial gains achieved in July 2024 alone: Demonstrating our continued commitment and effectiveness in supporting our clients.

These gains represent real money that will be returned to our local economy.

Benefits claimed are spent in local businesses, and debts written off allow clients to be more financially active in the Northamptonshire economy.

This means that everyone benefits from our work, not just the clients we help. Additionally, this work has a measurable positive effect on clients' mental health outcomes, saving money in our overstretched health and social care services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These financial gains have made a tangible difference in the lives of our clients, helping them to achieve financial stability and improve their overall well-being.

Client Stories

Behind these impressive figures are countless stories of individuals and families whose lives have been positively impacted by our services. From preventing homelessness to giving people a fresh start debt-free, our work has made a real difference in the community. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve and support our clients through challenging times.

Looking Ahead

As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to continuing our mission of providing essential advice and support to those in need. We will keep working towards ensuring that every individual and family in Northamptonshire has access to the resources and guidance necessary to achieve financial stability and security.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our clients, partners, and supporters who have contributed to this success. Your trust and collaboration have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. Together, we can continue to make a positive impact in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Accommodation Concern and our services, please contact us at 01536 416560 or email [email protected].

*Accommodation Concern is a Housing, Debt, and Benefit Advice and Supported Accommodation Charity established in 1987.

Based in Kettering and covering Northamptonshire, we are dedicated to providing essential support to individuals and families facing poverty especially relating to housing matters. As a company limited by guarantee, we ensure the highest standards of accountability and service in our mission to help our community.