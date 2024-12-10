Kettering care home welcomes The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for carol singing event

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in welcoming The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for an afternoon of carol singing.

The members of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints sang beautiful Christmas carols to the residents and staff of Elm Bank care home. The residents and staff were blown away by the amazing festive songs across all communities within the home. The residents embraced the afternoon of carolling, joining in to the beautiful festive tunes, voices from young and old created a warm and inviting atmosphere at an important time of the year for many. After the wonderful festive carols the members of the church chatted to the residents regarding Christmas and what it meant to them, followed by offering all beautifully hand wrapped chocolates for both residents and staff.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to open our doors to the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for an afternoon of Christmas Carols. The weather was bad outside and yet they all arrived with wonderful smiles and bearing gifts for us all that they had hand wrapped. It was lovely that the members of the church stayed after the carol singing to talk to us all and share the meaning of Christmas, spreading joy in all our hearts.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

The members of the church offering the staff and residents of Elm Bank care home hand wrapped gifts

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

