Kettering care home visited by schoolchildren for a festive baking treat

The festive season has really began at Elm Bank care home in Kettering when local school children from St Thomas Moore School came in to decorate Christmas biscuits.

Residents and staff were delighted to have children from St Thomas More School come and join them in a morning of pure festive fun, decorating beautiful home baked biscuits. The biscuits were shaped in the form of snowmen, reindeer, stars and Christmas trees, baked by the homes talented chefs. The young children aged between five and six years of age certainly put smiles on the faces of the residents. It was icing and sprinkles and plenty of sticky fingers as the morning was filled with laughter and chatter from both the young and the old.

Resident Sheila, said: “I love the children coming over, we all do and to see them all so happy and smiling is lovely. We all had such a lovely morning, they had sticky fingers with all the icing that was made.”

Tina the Activities Co-ordinator at the home said: “Many of our residents love to bake and during the festive period they have many stories to tell of when they had families of their own, baking cakes and decorating biscuits. To have the children over means so much to both the residents and it means a lot for the young children, who love the stories that the residents have to tell them about when they were younger.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant morning for all, the residents and the children had so much fun. It was wonderful to see the home with young children, their laughter and cheer was heard throughout the home, it really puts a smile on not only the resident’s faces but the faces of the staff too. Having activities like this really enriches the lives of our residents and for the children.”

