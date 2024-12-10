Kettering care home enjoys amazing afternoon of festive song with Singing for Pleasure group

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in welcoming local Singing for Pleasure Group ran by Linda Harris, to their home for a festive sing along.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lovely ladies entertained the residents and staff with their amazing voices, with songs and poems that put smiles on everyone’s faces. Linda Harris’s Singing for Pleasure Group is part of the Kettering u3a, a branch of the ‘The Third Age Trust’.

Third age is defined by no particular age, simply by a period in life when ones employment has ceased. The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home enjoyed the company of the lovely ladies as their voices echoed festive song in the stunning surroundings of the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the festive singing and poems, the afternoon was spent enjoying time together with cups of tea, cake. The residents and staff are eagerly awaiting the next sensational performances from the ladies in the not so distant future.

Home General Manager Marvellous Bindura with the wonderful Singing for Pleasure ladies

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said: “It is lovely to see our residents and staff enjoying a festive afternoon of simply singing for pleasure, the enrichment it creates in the lives of all is recognisable.

"It is great to have links with local groups and for them to come in and spend time with our residents and staff is simply wonderful, it just brings joy to our hearts at this time of the year, and we truly cannot wait for them to come and join us again for another amazing afternoon”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.