Kettering artist launches protest kit to fight self-doubt

A Kettering-based artist has launched the Doubt Protest Pack, a downloadable kit that helps people confront their self-doubt by turning it into a playful act of protest.

The Doubt Protest Pack invites people to write their doubts onto hand-painted ‘Doubt Creature’ sheets and then cover them with protest symbols such as hearts, butterflies, and stars. The pack is adapted from my earlier painting series, created from anonymous doubt submissions, and reimagined so that anyone can try the process at home. The idea mirrors public protest but turns it inward, offering a creative way to push back against the private doubts many of us carry.

The project combines the energy of protest culture with a message of resilience and hope. As well as the Doubt Creature sheets, the pack includes colouring versions and a bonus “Cheerleader and Naysayer” sheet, designed to make the process fun and interactive. It’s available now as a downloadable resource.