Katharine Hospice joins national campaign to encourage legacy giving

Katharine House has joined forces with more than 140 hospices across the country to take part in a nationwide TV campaign encouraging people to leave a gift in their will to their local hospice.

Launching today (17 February), the ‘This is Hospice Care’ campaign aims to raise awareness about the vital role hospices play in communities and to shift public perceptions of hospice care.

The week-long campaign facilitated by Hospice UK - which represents all hospices in England, Scotland and Wales - aims to encourage people to leave a gift in their will in aid of their local hospice (legacy giving).

Due to our aging population and an increase in chronic illnesses, the number of people in the UK requiring palliative care is expected to rise by up to 160,000 more people each year by 2040. The sustainability of local hospices is therefore critically important.

Quentin who was cared for by Katharine House Hospice and his wife Lindsey who has left a gift in her will for the hospice

With costs rising and funding unpredictable, legacy giving is becoming a vital source of revenue for the hospice care sector with many relying on it as a significant portion of their overall income.

Abbie Hessey, Ward Manager of Katharine House inpatient unit said: "Every gift left in a will helps me and other nurses and doctors provide compassionate care to patients and their families."

Lindsey Bowser’s husband Quentin died at Katharine House in 2018 and is a Trustee of the charity. Lindsey said: “Quentin was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 49 and in his last months and weeks received incredible care, initially from the Katharine House Community Nursing team and then within the inpatient unit. The care was absolutely exceptional, as was the support given to our family.

“Katharine House has had a massive impact on me. Having seen it from the perspective of someone who has received care from the hospice. I would like the hospice t o be here to care for our community for many years to come and that is why I have left a gift to Katharine House in my will.”

View the National TV advert here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BguWCwJiFjQ

For more information on leaving a gift in your will, visit https://www.khh.org.uk/wills, call 01295 816484 or email [email protected].