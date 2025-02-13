Join Cransley Hospice Trust as 'We Remember' your loved ones

The charity are inviting their supporters and members of the community to honour their loved ones by leaving their name or a cherished memory of them on one of these powerful memorials.

It can be hard to find somewhere that we can go to truly connect and remember the memories we shared with our loved ones, particularly if they don’t have a traditional grave or a favourite place where you can visit to reminisce. ‘We Remember’ gives you a special place to gather with family and friends, to reflect together while you enjoy a picnic or a walk in glorious surroundings. Your loved one does not have to have received care from Cransley Hospice to be included on this memorial.

There are four different options available; small or large plaques, and for a time period of one or three years. You will also be able to select whether you would like your plaque on the installation at East Carlton Countryside Park or at Chester House Estate.

By purchasing your plaque today you will also help to fund the development of local hospice care and services in North Northamptonshire ... Because every moment matters.

Louise Gurney, Data & Individual Giving Manager at Cransley Hospice Trust commented:

“We are incredibly excited to be able to offer this unique in-memory opportunity for people to have a physical place to reminisce about their loved ones. ‘We Remember’ is such an uplifting and heartfelt way to honour someone missing from your life – and all while supporting local hospice and end of life care in our community.

“We are incredibly grateful to the teams at East Carlton Countryside Park and the Chester House Estate for sharing our vision and enthusiasm for these beautiful memorial pieces. We hope that they will bring a lot of comfort to local people”.

Each installation will have a special unveiling ceremony, held on Saturday 26th April at East Carlton Countryside Park and Sunday 18th May at Chester House Estate. These services will feature music, readings and the sharing of memories, giving our community a chance to come together and support each other as ‘We Remember’ our loved ones.

Cransley Hospice Trust are encouraging people to order their plaques promptly, as numbers are limited by the space available on the installations. In order to ensure the dedication plaques are sensitively installed prior to the unveiling, plaques need to be purchased no later than the 31st March 2025.

Further information about the options available can be found on the charity’s website at www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/we-remember-2025 where you can also purchase your plaque.

An artists impression of one of the memorials to be installed at two beautiful local venues.