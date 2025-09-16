Jobcentres stepping up to help young education leavers across become work-ready

Jobcentre Employer advisers at a Successful Recruitment & Skills Event in Higham Ferrers

Jobcentre Plus is stepping up efforts to support young people in Northamptonshire as they make the leap from education into employment.

With a focus on practical skills, confidence-building, and personalised guidance, jobcentres are helping school leavers and young adults become work-ready and prepared for long-term success an example of this is in Wellingborough where their unemployment register has been reduced by 7% for customers aged 18 to 24.

Julie Pritchard from Northampton Jobcentres said: “Our dedicated Work Coaches are fully equipped to deliver a wide range of personalised support services tailored specifically for young people. From expert guidance on job searching to free training opportunities, CV writing, and help with job applications and interview techniques — we’re here to help every step of the way.

“For those facing challenges in entering the workforce, our Youth Employability Coaches offer specialist, one-to-one support. We also provide financial assistance through the Flexible Support Fund, which can help cover costs like travel, equipment, or clothing needed for work or training.

Young people can also take advantage of exciting opportunities such as apprenticeships, work experience placements, and job fairs — all designed to build skills, boost confidence, and connect them directly with employers.

“We’re working with employers, organising pre-employment training and jobs fairs including:

A Successful Recruitment & Skills Event in Higham Ferrers Draws Over 240 Attendees

We’re proud to share the success of our first-ever Recruitment and Skills Event, held at Hope Methodist Church, Higham Ferrers, in collaboration with Higham Ferrers Town Council.

The event welcomed 241 attendees, including members of the public and DWP customers, creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere throughout the day. A wide range of employers and partners were on hand to offer career opportunities, advice, and support.

Key Outcomes:

• 60 interviews booked

• 20 job offers made on the spot

Highlights:

Higham Ferrers Town Council promoted volunteering roles and upcoming paid positions, including parking wardens, with strong interest from potential candidates.

Northamptonshire Fire & Police Services spoke with over 40 attendees and praised the event as the best outreach event they’ve attended, noting exceptional engagement and consistent footfall.

National Careers Service provided expert guidance on career pathways and training opportunities.

Link Recruitment (Dr. Martens) made 4 immediate job offers, with successful candidates starting the next day. An additional 15 interviews were booked for UPOL warehouse roles.

MH Recruitment (Whitworths) booked 15 interviews/inductions, with site tours to follow.

GXO Rushden engaged with 25 attendees, booked site tours, and made 1 on-the-spot job offer.

Savour the Flavour will be arranging interviews for 6 candidates, with 1 job offer already made.

Domino’s Rushden received 15 applications for various roles, with interviews to be confirmed.

BenchMark attracted interest in local labouring roles—no CSCS card required—with 14 interviews pending.

The event showcased the power of collaborative outreach and employer engagement, with overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees and partners. Many expressed an interest in future events.

A Special Thank You

We extend our sincere thanks to all those who contributed to the success of the event”

Upcoming events from the DWP in North Northants

Recruitment, Skills & Careers Event – Corby Tresham College

Join us on Tuesday 30th September 2025 at Tresham College, Corby for a high-energy event connecting job seekers with top employers and support services across sectors like manufacturing, logistics, care, public service, and more.

Event Details:

Location: Tresham College, Oakley Road, Corby NN17 1NE

Parking: Free on-site

Schedule:

2:30–3:00 PM: Employer setup, networking & refreshments

3:00–3:30 PM: Student-only access

3:30–5:30 PM: Open to Jobcentre Plus customers & the public

Meet Employers & Support Services Including:

Weetabix • Newcold • Tata Steel • Jacksons Bread • Northants Police • Busy Bees • Eurokey • Futures/National Careers Service

...and many more!

Whether you're looking for a job, training, or career advice—this is your chance to take the next step.

Last year’s event welcomed over 350 attendees—don’t miss out!

Kettering to Host Major Recruitment & Skills Event at Tresham College

On Tuesday 4th November 2025.

Tresham College in Kettering will host a Recruitment, Skills and Careers Event, bringing together local employers, students, and job seekers for an afternoon of opportunity and connection.

Organised in partnership with Jobcentre Plus, Workpays, North Northamptonshire Council, and Tresham College, the event aims to support individuals exploring new career paths and training opportunities. Up to 400 DWP customers have been invited, alongside students and professionals from across the region.

Timings for the event on Tuesday 4th November 2025

• 2:30–3:00 PM – Employer setup, refreshments & networking

• 3:00–3:30 PM – Exclusive access for students

• 3:30–5:30 PM – Open to Jobcentre Plus customers and the public

• Location: Tresham College, Windmill Avenue, Kettering NN15 6ER

• Parking: Free on-site

Attendees will have the chance to meet employers offering live vacancies, explore training pathways, and receive career advice—all in one place.

To celebrate the day, a free employer raffle will be held at 5:30 PM, with exciting prizes up for grabs.

Employers: Book Your Free Stand

To secure your space, email: [email protected]

Please include your organisation’s name and any Wi-Fi requirements.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden said: “Today’s figures show signs of progress with economic inactivity and redundancies continuing to fall.

“But we must futureproof our workforce by giving people the opportunities and skills they need to secure the jobs of tomorrow. It is vital that our £240 million Get Britain Working plan is felt by people across the country, whether it’s through targeted support for young people entering the workforce, or joining up work, health and skills support.

“The true strength of the UK’s economy lies in the British people, which is why we are unlocking opportunity in every part of the country to drive forward economic growth under our Plan for Change.”