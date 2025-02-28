Jasper over the moon after space-themed furniture gift from Davidsons Homes

A local Priors Hall Park School student is over the moon following an ‘out of this world’ gift from a housebuilder.

Last year, 9-year-old pupil Jasper won a competition to design a bedroom, held by housebuilder Davidsons Homes for its stunning showhome at Kirby Woodlands in Corby. As part of his prize, Jasper’s bedroom design was replicated in one of the showhome bedrooms – a room that Jasper was excited to visit and explore for himself.

Following a surge of sales including the showhome itself, Davidsons Homes decided to gift all the furniture from the space-themed bedroom to Jasper. The treat was carefully planned between the housebuilder and Jasper’s mum, Annabelle, giving the youngster a surprise that rendered him speechless on the day.

Simon Tyler, Sales Director for Davidsons South, said: “Gifting the furniture to Jasper from the bedroom he designed feels like the perfect ending to this lovely story. Originally, we tasked students from Priors Hall Park School to design a bedroom for our new showhome, and we were absolutely blown away by the results. From models made of the room, through to stories that accompanied entries, we have genuinely never seen such high-quality entries from children.

The Davidsons Homes team at Priors Hall Park with Jasper and his twin sisters

“Jasper’s design won our hearts though, with so many carefully-considered details – a galaxy-themed ceiling, Doctor Who and Star Wars elements and a slide reaching from the bed, surely every child’s dream.

“Now, we’re delighted that following the sale of the showhome, we are able to gift all the furniture from this bedroom to Jasper. We very much hope he enjoys his revamped bedroom and that it’s a little reminder to him of this project, which has certainly been one we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed here at Davidsons Homes.”

As part of his prize, Jasper also won a £500 Merlin voucher for him and his family to enjoy. Not only that, but Jasper was the first to visit the showhome and see the bedroom, before it was open to other visitors.

Jasper’s mum, Annabelle, said: “Jasper has been so excited about his bedroom design being chosen, in fact he even took his grandparents to visit it over Christmas last year. Now, it’s the icing on the cake that we have been given the furniture from the bedroom for Jasper to take home and enjoy.

Davidsons Homes Area Sales Manager Victoria Barnaby and the Prior Halls Park Sales Manager with Jasper

“It was wonderful to visit the showhome again with Jasper, along with his sisters, and see him receive the news that he is able to take the furniture home with him. We really cannot thank you all enough.”

People are invited to visit Kirby Woodlands for themselves. To make an appointment or to find out more, visit davidsonshomes.co.uk.